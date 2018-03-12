Eagle Valley Cutlery opens in Ripley

By Mariah Haitz –

Opening at the beginning of April, Eagle Valley Cutlery in Ripley, will make its debut right at home along State Route 52.

Local residents JohnPaul and Aaron Haitz have lived in Ripley, their entire lives. Growing up right outside of town, the two brothers are eight years apart and never imagined owning a business together, until now.

Eagle Valley Farms on North Pole road, is where he two grew up. The local farm was known for tobacco, hay, and cattle and was held in the family’s last name for over 100 years.

The stores name derives from the family farm’s name.