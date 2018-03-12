Cleanup begins in Ripley

By Martha B. Jacob –

Ripley Mayor Tom Leonard opened the Feb. 27 council meeting and after roll call and approving the minutes from the last meeting council members talked briefly about the river and how high the waters got in the village.

Leonard said that the village needs to work on coming up with a plan which should be in place regarding residents during floods.

“We got approval to use the old tobacco warehouses for residents to store some of their furniture when the water gets high,” Leonard said. “Tornado season will be coming up so we need to get on it. We are still working on an emergency plan for our village.”

Leonard said residents need to know that when clean-up begins, the fire hydrants will be used to clean up the mud and debris so some residents could experience brown water.