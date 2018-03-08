SBAAC awards boys basketball all-stars, winning teams

Georgetown’s Pack takes home National Division Co-Player of Year Award, Williams receives Coach of Year honors –

By Wade Linville –

A long-time tradition carried on at Hamersville School March 6, as a large crowd gathered for the annual Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference Winter Sports Awards Dinner and Banquet, a chance to hand out awards to this year’s SBAAC winning teams, First Team all-stars, players of the year, and coaches of the year.

In SBAAC boys basketball, it was the Georgetown G-Men staking claim to this year’s SBAAC National Division Title with a flawless league record of 12-0. The G-Men received their league championship trophy during Tuesday’s awards banquet, and there were also some G-Men to receive individual awards. Georgetown junior Noah Pack and Williamsburg senior Nate Bogan received SBAAC National Division Co-Player of the Year awards in addition to their National Division First Team awards.

Also receiving SBAAC National Division First Team awards were Georgetown seniors Logan Doss and Luke Gast.

After coaching his team to a league title in his second year as head of the Georgetown High School varsity boys basketball program, Doug Williams received the SBAAC National Division Coach of the Year Award.

In the SBAAC American Division, it was Wilmington finishing as league champs with a 10-0 mark.

Wilmington senior Jeffery Mansfield was named the SBAAC American Division Player of the Year, and Wilmington’s Mike Noszka received the SBAAC American Division Coach of the Year Award for boys basketball.

There were two members of the Western Brown High School varsity boys basketball team to receive SBAAC American Division First Team awards in boys basketball – seniors Jack Finn and Clayton Wolfe.