Girls basketball all-stars honored during SBAAC Winter Sports Awards Banquet

By Wade Linville –

To cap off another winter season of high school girls hoops, the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference took time to honor this year’s SBAAC First Team all-stars and winning teams. The calling was the annual SBAAC Winter Sports Awards Dinner and Banquet at Hamersville School. Awards were handed out to this year’s league champion teams in the SBAAC and First Team all-stars, as well as the conference’s players and coaches of the year.

There were two members of the Western Brown High School varsity girls basketball team to take home SBAAC American Division First Team awards – seniors Cana Kleemeyer and Tessa Pinkerton.

It was Wilmington varsity girls winning the SBAAC American Division Title with a 10-0 league mark. Wilmington junior Mya Jackson took home the SBAAC American Division Player of the Year Award for girls basketball, while Wilmington’s Zach Williams took home the American Division Girls Basketball Coach of the Year Award.

In the SBAAC National Division, Georgetown junior Kennedy Underwood was among those receiving First Team awards for girls basketball.

The Williamsburg Lady Wildcats finished as this year’s SBAAC National Division girls basketball champions with a perfect league mark of 12-0.

Williamsburg junior Alexis Chase took home the SBAAC National Division Player of the Year Award, while Williamsburg’s Mike Madsen received the National Division Girls Basketball Coach of the Year Award.