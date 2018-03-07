Glenna King, 84, of Sardinia, passed away on Friday, March 2, 2018 at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lonzie and one son Danny. She is survived by 2 sons Mike (Brenda)

and Phillip (Joyce) King and 1 daughter Carolyn Slater, 5 grandchildren Michael King, Gregg King, Rachel Hockaday,

and Brandon and Wyatt King, 11 great grand children and 1 great great grandson. Graveside funeral services will

be held Tuesday March 6, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Linwood Cemetery in Russellville. The Beam-Fender Funeral Home in Sardinia is serving the family.