Members of the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington National Honor Society made a very special visit to residents of the Ohio Valley Manor to deliver specially made Valentines on Feb. 14, Valentines Day. This is just one example of RULH students serving their community. Congratulations to the Honor Society members for showing kindness to others and setting a great example for all Blue Jays. Honor Society members shown, from left are Andrea Preston, Kamri-Beth Offutt and Whitney King.