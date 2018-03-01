Fayetteville boys survive, advance

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets pulled off a narrow 55-53 victory over Clermont Northeastern in the Southwest District Division III Sectional Tournament semifinals at Princeton High School on Feb. 28. Fayetteville’s winning shot came from junior guard Bowen Doane with 3.1 seconds to go in the game.

The Rockets are the No. 14 seed for the Princeton Division III Sectional, and were scheduled to take on No. 1 seed Deer Park in the sectional championship game on March 2 at Princeton HS.