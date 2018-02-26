Ripley Council to take bids on roof for Ripley Metal Works building’

By Martha B. Jacob –

At its Feb. 13 council meeting, Ripley Mayor Tom Leonard told council members that he had scheduled a meeting with Brown County Economic Development Director Kelly Cole to further discuss possible grants to help bring a grocery store back into the village.

Leonard also told council that he had been contacted by the company that the village contracts for its mowing and was told they no longer wanted to do the mowing job. The mayor said he would advertise for bids, for a replacement organization to do the mowing.

Leonard said that he had also contacted seven different companies to obtain insurance for the village and reported that he will report back to council on prices at the Feb. 27 meeting.