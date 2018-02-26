Olympics come to Ohio Valley Manor

The XXIII Olympic Winter Games may be wrapping up in PyeongChang, South Korea but in Ripley, Ohio Valley Manor (OVM) has been celebrating their own version of the international multisport event.

Festivities commenced on Monday, February 19th with a ceremonial “Passing of the Torch.” Residents and staff members took part, relaying the OVM Olympic torch through the facility, while music from ‘Chariots of Fire’ played in halls decorated with international flags and posters of past Olympics.

During the week, the OVM Activities team will hold a variety of competitions inspired by the games, including the Olympic ringtoss, Curling – No Broom Required, Torch Relay, and “Snow” Volleyball. Medals will be awarded for participation and on Friday, OVM will host an Olympic-themed party.