Maysville woman charged in stabbing death

By Mary Ann Kearns, Champion Media –

A Maysville woman has been charged in connection with the Dec. 7 death of a man at a Maysville motel, police said.

Taylor Nicole King, 20, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with reckless homicide related to the death of Patrick O’Hare at the Winstay Inn on Moody Drive in Maysville.

According to Maysville Police Department Detective T.C. Rice, Maysville EMS responded to a call on Dec. 7, following a report that a man had fallen onto a knife in a room at the motel. The knife was embedded in the man’s right leg when paramedics arrived and the victim ended up bleeding to death, he said.