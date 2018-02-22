Warriors top Valley in round one of SE District Division III Sectional

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Warriors headed to the Southeast District Division III Sectional Tournament finals after claiming a 53-38 victory over No. 13 seed Valley High School of Lucasville in round one of sectional tournament play on Feb. 20. The No. 4 seed Warriors advanced to face No. 5 seed Paint Valley in the sectional finals at Waverly High School on Feb. 24. The winner of that contest was scheduled to face the winner of the SE District Division III Sectional Championship bout at Jackson High School between No. 1 seed Oak Hill and No. 9 seed Meigs in district tournament play at the Ohio University Convocation Center on March 3.