Tounzel Hall age 85 of Alabama, formerly of Sardinia, OH, passed away Sunday February 18, 2018 at the Diversicare Nursing Home in Oneonta, AL. He was born March 17, 1932 in McDowell, KY the son of the late Andy Lee and Effa Hall. He retired from a phosphate mine where he was a construction foreman.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Hall, son; Charles Hall, daughters; Pamela Higgins and Shonna Jill Hall, 3 brothers; Wallace, Cleveland and Hoover Hall, 2 half brothers; Ted Hall and Oscar Vanderpool, 3 sisters; Ocie, Cleo and Virble, and 1 half sister; Gertie Hamilton.

He is survived by 2 sons and 1 daughter; Danny Hall and wife Susan of Logan, AL, Ronnie Hall and wife Sherry of Lakeland, FL, Annette Gosney and husband Dallas of Hanceville, AL, daughter-in-law; Cathy Hall of Lakeland, FL, 1 brother; Bill Hall of Lexington, 1 sister; Minda Shaw of Hillsboro, 9 grandchildren; Cory Hall, Caitlyn Hall, Eric (Jessica) Hall, Jason (Fiorella) Hall, Chris (Cori) Hall, April (David) Meldrum, Michael (Mandi) Hall, Scott Andrews and Stephanie (Chris) Sumners, 13 great grandchildren; Bryce Hall, Clay Hall, Cade Hall, Carlee Hall, Blake Meldrum, Ben Hall, Zack Hall, Hailey Morgan, Landon Andrews, Adaleigh Andrews, Kayden Sumners, Crimson Sumners and Cody Sumners.

Funeral services will be Saturday February 24, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.