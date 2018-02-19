Stephanie N Fitch

Stephanie Noel Fitch, 42, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Thursday, February 15, 2018 in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia. Stephanie was born in 1975 in Sardinia, Ohio. She is the daughter of Mike and Susan Young of Sardinia, Ohio. Stephanie was a graduate of Eastern Brown County High School. After graduating high school, she went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Ohio University. Stephanie was an elementary school teacher with Montgomery and Frederick County School Systems. She taught at Shawsville Elementary School. She was a member of Kernstown United Methodist Church. Stephanie married Pastor Aaron W. Fitch on November 30, 2002 in Ohio. Surviving with her husband and her parents are her children, Elise C. and Cooper E. Fitch, both of Stephens City, Virginia; a brother Shawn Young, sister- in-law, Leslie Young, a nephew, Owen Young and a niece, Nora Young. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 3, 2018, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at Kernstown United Methodist Church in Winchester, VA. A Celebration of Life for Stephanie will follow at 4:00 pm. Memorial contributions in Stephanie’s name may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia, 22601, ALS Association – DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 West Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD, 20850 or Good Works, Inc., P.O. Box 4, Athens, Ohio, 45701. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com