Ripley FCCLA serves at Soup Kitchen

By Chris Young, RULH HS Principal –

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington School’s FCCLA recently prepared and provided the meal at the local Ripley Presbyterian Church Soup Kitchen on February 8.

FCCLA members prepared the soup, sandwiches, and desserts , using their skills learned in the Family and Consumer Science classroom.

FCCLA members and parents prepared meals for approximately 300 people in the local community. Service learning is a form of education where teaching and learning strategies are integrated into meaningful community service.

Instruction and reflection is included to enrich the learning experience.

Service learning is designed to reinforce civic responsibilities and strengthen communities.