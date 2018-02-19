Plans in the works for RULH Alumni dinner

By Julie Carpenter –

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Alumni Association Dinner/Meeting will be held Saturday, May 19 at the RULH High School.

Social hour begins at 5 pm followed by dinner at 6 pm.

The 50 Year Class of 1968 will be honored as well as the graduating class of 2018. Hopefully, many of you are already working on gathering your classmates and have made plans to attend. You are responsible for making connections and reservations for your class.

Reunion activities are coordinated by each class at their discretion. Dinner will be catered by Doug Bahnsen.

Tickets are $20 again this year and will be available for purchase on April 2 at Michael Pfeffer’s Law Office and the Union Township Public Library (main desk upstairs) in Ripley.

The Class of 2018 tickets will be sold in the High School Office for $10. To purchase by mail, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to:

RULH Alumni Association, PO Box #325 Ripley OH 45167.

For reservations contact Kandy Dudley 937-392-4460.