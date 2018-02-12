Village of Ripley considers OneCall system

By Martha B. Jacob –

Ripley Village Administrator, Pete Renshaw has been working with the Georgetown Administrator Art Owens to set up a similar emergency notification system now operating in Georgetown, for Ripley residents. Renshaw talked briefly about the program called “OneCall-Now” during a recent council meeting.

Administrator Owens first introduced the OneCall-Now system to Georgetown residents in early 2016 and it is now in full operation throughout the village.

“This is a great notification system,” Owens said. “It allows us to generate a telephone message that will automatically call or text all subscribers and notify them of any emergency event or situation or any other kind of information that needs to be shared with residents. All the residents have to do is sign up for the service, to be added to those who get notified.”