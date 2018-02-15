Lady G-Men finish regular season at 7-15

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown Lady G-Men have wrapped up their first regular season of high school hoops under the leadership of their new head coach Janel Blankespoor, finishing with an overall record of 7-15 before the start of the post-season tournament. The Lady G-Men’s latest win came over the Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets in a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division contest held Feb. 8. The Lady G-Men led 21-15 at halftime break and were able to hold on for the 42-36 victory although being outscored by the Lady Rockets 13-11in the fourth period. Leading the way in scoring for the Lady G-Men was freshman guard Maddi Benjamin with 13 points, sinking a three-pointer, burying one shot from inside the arc, and connecting on eight-of-14 attempts from the foul line. Georgetown’s junior guard Kim Seigla contributed 12 points in the Lady G-Men’s Feb. 8 win, draining three shots from beyond the arc and knocking down a perfect three-of-three attempts from the charity stripe. Georgetown junior Kennedy Underwood finished with eight points, sinking a two-point field goal and six-of-nine free throw attempts. The Lady G-Men, as the No. 17 seed, were scheduled to face No. 4 seed Purcell Marian (14-5 at the time of the tournament draw) in round one of the Southwest District Division III Sectional Tournament at Wilmington High School on Saturday, Feb. 17. The winner of that sectional bout will move on to face No. 18 seed North College Hill at Wilmington HS on Feb. 20.