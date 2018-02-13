David P. Eldridge of Five Mile, OH, went to be with the lord Wednesday, February 8, 2018 at the age of 60. David was born April 23, 1957 to the late Levi and Edith Eldridge.

David is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Debra Eldridge; his adoring children Minda (Justin) Cromer of London, OH, Justin Eldridge of Five Mile, OH, Susan (Jared) Gross of Shallotte, NC, and Randall (Sabrina) Eldridge of Park Ridge, IL; cherished grandchildren Jackson, Josiah, Jonas, Judah, Evalyn, Oliver, and Margaret; caring siblings Rita (Bob) Hinkle of Five Mile, OH, Joe (Becky) Eldridge of Lynchburg, OH, and Jeff (Christie) Eldridge of Five Mile, OH; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to his parents David was preceded in death by his brother Danny Eldridge.

David spent his life farming and attending The Living Church of Five Mile.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 12, 2018 at The Living Church of Five Mile located at 16908 St. Rt. 68, Mt. Orab, OH 45154. There will be a Visitation Sunday, February 11, 2018 at the Church from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Interment will be Five Mile Cemetery following funeral services.

Memorial Donations can be made to Stein Hospice or the Parkinson’s Foundation.