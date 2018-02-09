Barbara M. Calvert age 71 of Georgetown, OH, passed away Thursday February 8, 2018 at her residence.

She was born March 2, 1946 in Hamilton, OH the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Fasulo) Pace.

Barbara is survived by her daughter Tracy Ernst and husband Joe and 2 grandsons; Garrett and Wesley Ernst all of Georgetown. Following cremation, there will be a memorial service at a later date. The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

