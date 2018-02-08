Lady Warriors two wins from SHAC Division I Title

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Lady Warriors were only two wins from repeating as Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I champions with a 10-1 record in conference play as of Feb. 7.

The Lady Warriors, after defeating the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs for the second time this season on Feb. 1, stood at a SHAC record of 10-1 with only two conference games remaining on their regular season schedule.

The Lady Warriors were scheduled to face the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays on Feb. 8 and they will wrap up SHAC play on Feb. 10 with a road game against the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats.

The Lady Warriors were tied for first place in SHAC Division I standings with the 10-1 North Adams Lady Green Devils heading into their final two conference games of the season.

The Lady Green Devils were scheduled to face the West Union Lady Dragons on Feb. 8 and the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs on Feb. 12.

If the Eastern Lady Warriors and North Adams Lady Green Devils win the remainder of their SHAC contests, both will share in this year’s SHAC Division I crown.

The Lady Warriors (14-4 at the time of the tournament draw) are the No. 3 seed for this year’s Southeast District Division III Sectional/District Tournament and will kick off sectional tournament play at Valley High School on Feb. 15 against No. 12 seed Adena (2-17).

The winner of the first round sectional bout between Eastern and Adena will move on to face the winner of the sectional game between No. 6 seed Lynchburg-Clay (11-6) and No. 11 seed West Union (4-13).