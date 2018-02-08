G-Men clinch SBAAC Nat’l Division Title

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown G-Men set the goal of claiming this year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division Title before taking the court to start their 2017-18 court campaign, and in Doug Williams second year as head coach of the Georgetown varsity boys basketball squad, the G-Men have accomplished their goal.

The G-Men topped the Williamsburg Wildcats 59-57 in league play on Feb. 2 with the game winning shot coming from Georgetown’s 6’7” junior center standout, Noah Pack to up their record to 9-0 in the SBAAC National Division and clinch a share of the league crown.

The G-Men were back in action on their home court Feb. 6 to host the East Clinton Astros in league play, and it was Georgetown’s senior guard Luke Gast draining a three-pointer for the 50-47 game winner, as the G-Men clinched sole possession of this year’s SBAAC National Division Title.

This marks the first time the Georgetown G-Men have brought home a league championship since retired coach Jerry Underwood’s last year as head coach during the 2014-15 season.

While Pack has been the G-Men’s court leader this season, leading the team in scoring, rebounding and assists, the team’s success on the hardwood has relied heavily on the guard play.

“When our guards play well, we go well,” said Williams. “In the losses we’ve had our guards didn’t play very well, so that’s been the secret for us. Because Noah is going to give us what he gives us (every game) we have to have someone else give us something.”

In addition to Gast, also providing the G-Men with excellent senior leadership on and off the court have been guard/forwards Logan Doss and Jonathan Strickland.

Coming off a 2016-17 season in which the Georgetown varsity boys basketball team finished third of six teams in league play with a 4-6 SBAAC National Division record, hard work in the preseason and willingness to adapt to Williams’ coaching style has certainly paid off.

“The kids have bought in. We had a really good following this summer – the kids showed up, they got to play together, and got to know each other – and hopefully we can continue to build on that. They put in the work, and they’re kind of reaping the benefits from it.”

In their league-clinching win over Williamsburg on Feb. 2, it was Pack leading the way in scoring with 20 points, while also pulling down 15 rebounds for a double-double.

Gast fired for 17 points in the Feb. 2 win, while also reaching double figures in scoring was Georgetown’s junior guard Cameron Brookbank with 12 points.

The two teams were tied at 57 after the G-Men had outscored the Wildcats 17-15 with only seconds to play, and it was Pack burying the jump shot from inside the arc with approximately three seconds left on the clock to seal the G-Men’s two-point victory.

The G-Men were scheduled to face the Felicity-Franklin Cardinals in a league game on the road Feb. 9, and they will cap off their regular season with a Feb. 16 league game on the road against the Clermont Northeastern Rockets.

The G-Men stood at an overall record of 13-5 on the season following their Feb. 6 win over East Clinton.