Bronco wrestlers finish runner-up in Division I, Region 8 dual team tourney

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown High School varsity wrestling team topped Little Miami 52-9 in the regional dual team semifinals at Western Brown High School on Jan. 31 to advance to the regional finals, but the Western Brown Broncos fell to a skilled wrestling squad of LaSalle 48-16 in the regional finale to finish runner-up in the OHSAA Division I, Region 8 Dual Team Tournament.

Western Brown freshman Owen Bingamon pinned Little Miami sophomore Damien Ott to win the 106-pound match of the regional semifinals, and then it was Western Brown senior Brandon Lucas pinning Little Miami’s Tyler Bradbury in 2:28 to win the 113-pound match.

Western Brown senior Jedidiah Marlow wrestled his way to a 19-5 major decision win over Little Miami junior Cole Gintert in the 120-pound match.

Western Brown junior Tanner Donathan pinned Little Miami senior Nick Dye in 3:48 to win the 126-pound match, and the Broncos’ streak continued as Western Brown sophomore Ezra Marlow won a 12-3 major decision over Little Miami junior Skylar Workman.

Western Brown senior Seth Taylor claimed a 5-1 decision win over Little Miami senior Casey Lawrence in the 138-pound bout, and Western Brown senior Jordan Hamblin claimed a win by pin over Little Miami sophomore Matthew Neal (1:45) in the 145-pound match.

Western Brown junior Derek Spears took an 11-3 win by decision over Little Miami junior Tyler Rohs, followed by Little Miami senior Brandon Metz winning a 12-6 decision over Western Brown senior Kennedy Sizemore in the 160-pound match.

Western Brown senior Eric Altman claimed a 19-5 win by major decision over Little Miami senior Jonathan Silberberg in the 170-pound match, and it was Western Brown junior Dylan Mosher pinning Little Miami freshman Nathan Gordon (1:15) to win the 182-pound bout.

Little Miami senior Grant Frith took a narrow 5-4 decision win over Western Brown senior Davey Stamper in the 195-pound match, and it was Little Miami sophomore Ben Blevins claiming a 5-1 win by decision over Western Brown senior Justin Noble in the 220-pound match.

Western Brown senior Seth Jermer claimed a narrow 3-2 win by decision over Little Miami senior Michael Magill in the 285-pound match.

After defeating Loveland 62-17 in the regional semifinals dual, the LaSalle Lancers went on to claim the regional title with their 48-16 win over the Broncos.

The only Bronco to win a match, other than those who won by forfeit, in the regional final dual against LaSalle was Mosher, who won a 17-4 major decision over LaSalle junior Caulil Sewell in the 170-pound bout.

The Broncos will be gunning for a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division Title while competing in the SBAAC Wrestling Championship on Feb. 17 at Blanchester High School. Wrestling action begins at 10 a.m.