RULH 8th graders visit SHCTC

Eighth grade students from RULH MS recently took a trip to the Southern Hills Career and Technical School in Georgetown, Ohio.

The students got to go to different classrooms within the school to see the different career opportunities that the Southern Hills CTC can provide. Our students were able to participate in various Hands-On activities while learning team building skills. The Southern Hills CTC has many different career paths available such as AG mechanics, Art / Graphics, Automotive and Construction Technologies along with Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, and Culinary arts.