Ripley grocery store project continues

By Martha B. Jacob –

Members of the Ripley Village Council met in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 23 before a full council.

Following roll call, Mayor Tom Leonard opened the meeting by thanking all the city employees for the great job they did during the recent snow and ice storm that crippled the village.

He also addressed the possibility of a new business in the village.

“Regarding a grocery store for the village that we’ve been working on,” Leonard said, “I’ve gone out and taken a lot of pictures of the inside of the old IGA building, and I’ll get pictures of the outside when the weather clears up a little. I feel like things are moving along well and I’ve been in contact with a lot of people now, but I will say, things are looking good.”