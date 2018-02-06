William R Marshall

William R. “Bill” Marshall age 90 of Winchester, OH, passed away Friday February 2, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born April 11, 1927 in Butler County, OH the son of the late James and Mary (Francis) Marshall. He was a WWII and Korean Conflict Navy veteran. He was also a member of the Russellville Church of Christ, Walter Miller American Legion Post #394, Russellville F & AM Post #166 and OES Post #461. William is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Ruby Marshall of Winchester, son; John Marshall and wife Donna of Winchester, 2 daughters; Judy Rau and husband Eddie of Winchester, Christine Neal and husband David of Mowrystown, 1 brother; Philip Marshall and wife Margaret of Russellville, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Tuesday February 6, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the Russellville Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home with Drue Lane and Don Young officiating. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery with military services by the Walter Miller American Legion Post #394. Visitation will be Monday Feb 5, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM also at the Russellville Church of Christ with Masonic services at 7:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or the Russellville Church of Christ, 144 S. Columbus St., Russellville, OH 45168. Friends and Families may sign Bill’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.