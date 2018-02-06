Donald L Kellum

Donald Lee Kellum, age 77 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, February 3, 2018 at his residence. He was a farmer, served in the United States Army reserves and was a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ. Mr. Kellum was born May 2, 1940 in Trinity, Kentucky the son of the late William and Ethel Frances (Hook) Kellum. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Corrine (Lauderback) Kellum in 2016. Donald is survived by two brothers – Jerry Kellum of Georgetown, Ohio and Steven Kellum and wife Lori of Lebanon, Ohio; one sister – Norma Kirby and husband Lindsey of New Richmond, Ohio and six nieces and nephews – Andy Kirby, Malissa Kirby, Tom Kellum and wife Joni, Ericka Sullivan and husband Keith, Brittany Kellum and Krista Kellum. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 9, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown OH 45121. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com