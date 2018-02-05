Michael G Schosky Patricia L Hamilton Patricia A Stultz Donald L Gallagher Esther A Stinson Warriors top Ripley for 5th straight victory Broncos rise to 11-5 Rockets pluck the Jays Lady Warriors in tight war for SHAC title Eastern holds softball/baseball clinic Marilyn F Chandler Viola J Davis Bedford Q Clinton Mary J Barr OVM recognized for quality health care 40 Developmental Assets Program having positive effect in Brown County Boat trips on the ‘Magnolia’ Lady Broncos climb to 9-5 with win at Georgetown Rockets 2nd in SHAC Division II standings after victories over Manchester, Fairfield Broncos advance to Division I, Region 8 semifinals G-Men rise to 8-0 in SBAAC Nat’l Division with win over CNE Linville to receive SW District Athletic Board Media Award Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats Donna L Giles Ada E Arnett Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey 62 down to one lane Wallace takes seat on Ripley Village Council Ripley Village Council welcomes back members Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin The mysteries of Maple Syrup RULH FCCLA conducts A.N.G.E.L.S. program Woodlot management concerns Work on SR 763 to begin this week Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Lidar devices in Ripley are gone, says council Ripley Council closer to repairing roof on Metal Works building Winter can be hard on trees Ripley Life Squad responds to 750 scenes in 2017 Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Ripley to apply for financing of local grocery store RPD donates gifts to kindergarten students Corboy, Wagner honored by FFA Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins
Obituaries

Patricia A Stultz

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment
Patricia Ann Stultz, age 87 of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away peacefully February 2, 2018 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a homemaker, a former employee at Kellogg’s Dry Cleaners in Maderia, Ohio for fourteen years, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Mrs. Stultz was born November 14, 1930 in Hamilton County, Ohio the daughter of the late Wallace and Catherine (Sullivan) Williamson. She was also preceded in death by one daughter – Donna Stultz.
Mrs. Stultz is survived by her husband of sixty-four years – Roger P. Stultz, Sr. whom she married August 22, 1953; four children – Dara Schanker and husband Gene of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Treva Fitz and husband Matt of Merritt Island, Florida, Roger P. Stultz, Jr. of Tallahassee, Florida and Timothy P. Stultz of Lexington, Kentucky; eight grandchildren – Chad, Tori, Brett, Savannah, Skylar, Jencyn, Sawyer and Nick; four great grandchildren – Nathan, Grace, Elijah and Teddy; one brother-in-law; several sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 8, 2018 at the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Rev. Hank Albietz will be the Celebrant. Friends and family may call from 4:00 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio.
 
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Masses in Memory of Patricia Ann Stultz, St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville OH 45118 or to Hospice of Cincinnati East, 7691 Five Mile Road, Cincinnati OH 45230.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Ripley Bee