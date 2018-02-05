Michael G Schosky Patricia L Hamilton Patricia A Stultz Donald L Gallagher Esther A Stinson Warriors top Ripley for 5th straight victory Broncos rise to 11-5 Rockets pluck the Jays Lady Warriors in tight war for SHAC title Eastern holds softball/baseball clinic Marilyn F Chandler Viola J Davis Bedford Q Clinton Mary J Barr OVM recognized for quality health care 40 Developmental Assets Program having positive effect in Brown County Boat trips on the ‘Magnolia’ Lady Broncos climb to 9-5 with win at Georgetown Rockets 2nd in SHAC Division II standings after victories over Manchester, Fairfield Broncos advance to Division I, Region 8 semifinals G-Men rise to 8-0 in SBAAC Nat’l Division with win over CNE Linville to receive SW District Athletic Board Media Award Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats Donna L Giles Ada E Arnett Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey 62 down to one lane Wallace takes seat on Ripley Village Council Ripley Village Council welcomes back members Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin The mysteries of Maple Syrup RULH FCCLA conducts A.N.G.E.L.S. program Woodlot management concerns Work on SR 763 to begin this week Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Lidar devices in Ripley are gone, says council Ripley Council closer to repairing roof on Metal Works building Winter can be hard on trees Ripley Life Squad responds to 750 scenes in 2017 Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Ripley to apply for financing of local grocery store RPD donates gifts to kindergarten students Corboy, Wagner honored by FFA Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins
Esther A Stinson

Esther A. Stinson of Mt. Orab, Ohio, formerly of Cherry Fork, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at the age of 91. Esther was the beloved mother of Robert D. (Pam) Stinson and Duane E. (Ricquel) Stinson; loving grandmother of Marc, Todd, Beth, Brandon and Brett; caring great-grandmother of Gabby, Michaela, Maureen, Mae, Parker, Carter and Elijah; and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Stinson; her parents, Charles Emery and Ethel Esther Daulton; her aunt, Goldeigh May Eldridge; two brothers, Robert P. Daulton and Milburn Daulton; and two sisters, Opal P. Blair and Garnet Kidder.
Mrs. Stinson was a lifetime member of the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church.
Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 at the Megie Funeral Home in Mt. Orab. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church, the American Diabetes Association, or Hospice of Hope.

