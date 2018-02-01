Broncos rise to 11-5 Rockets pluck the Jays Lady Warriors in tight war for SHAC title Eastern holds softball/baseball clinic Marilyn F Chandler Viola J Davis Bedford Q Clinton Mary J Barr OVM recognized for quality health care 40 Developmental Assets Program having positive effect in Brown County Boat trips on the ‘Magnolia’ Lady Broncos climb to 9-5 with win at Georgetown Rockets 2nd in SHAC Division II standings after victories over Manchester, Fairfield Broncos advance to Division I, Region 8 semifinals G-Men rise to 8-0 in SBAAC Nat’l Division with win over CNE Linville to receive SW District Athletic Board Media Award Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats Donna L Giles Ada E Arnett Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey 62 down to one lane Wallace takes seat on Ripley Village Council Ripley Village Council welcomes back members Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin The mysteries of Maple Syrup RULH FCCLA conducts A.N.G.E.L.S. program Woodlot management concerns Work on SR 763 to begin this week Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Lidar devices in Ripley are gone, says council Ripley Council closer to repairing roof on Metal Works building Winter can be hard on trees Ripley Life Squad responds to 750 scenes in 2017 Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Ripley to apply for financing of local grocery store RPD donates gifts to kindergarten students Corboy, Wagner honored by FFA Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50
Written by Ripley Bee
Western Brown’s Josh Taylor launches a shot over Goshen defenders during the Jan. 26 league game at Western Brown.

 

By Wade Linville – 

After falling to the Goshen Warriors 74-66 in a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division battle at Western Brown High School on Jan. 26, the Western Brown Broncos got back to their winning ways, claiming non-league victories over the Hillsboro Indians and the Georgetown G-Men.
The Broncos played host to the now 11-4 Georgetown G-Men in Tuesday’s round of high school boys’ hoop action, and it was the home standing Broncos coming away with a narrow 48-44 victory to up their overall record to 11-5 on the season.
The Broncos got off to a good start in their Jan. 26 league bout against Goshen, holding a 22-18 lead at the end of the first quarter. But the Broncos were outscored 20-9 in the second period to trail 38-31 heading into the locker room for halftime break.
It was Western Brown winning a close third quarter 16-15 to trail by only six (53-47) heading into the fourth frame, but the Warriors sealed the victory by outscoring the Broncos 21-19 in the final period of play.
Western Brown’s junior guard finished with 14 points in the Jan. 26 league contest against Goshen, burying a pair of three-pointers, sinking one shot from inside the arc, and connecting on six-of-eight attempts from the foul line.
Western Brown senior Elijah Smith finished the game with 13 pints, burying five shots from inside the arc and one three-pointer.
Leading all scorers in the contest was Goshen’s Tony Moore with 17 points.

