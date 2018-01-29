Viola J Davis

Mrs. Viola Jean Davis, 64, of Axtell, Texas, went to be with God on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at her residence.

Viola Jean Davis was born February 3, 1954 to the late Roy C. (Bo) McCarty and Delores (Freda) McCarty in Georgetown, Ohio. Joseph Leroy Davis, Jr and Viola Jean Davis married February 20, 1976 in Ohio and later moved to Waco with their three children in 1981. Her husband also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Shannon Lee and husband, Mark Clark, Cheryl Busby and husband, William Busby, Chad Davis and wife, Melissa Davis. Mrs. Davis is also survived by 15 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.Tuesday evening. The committal service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Gardens 8580 Gallia Pike Franklin Furnace, Ohio 45629 with interment to follow.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions to: Texas Oncology, 1700 W. State Hwy 6, Waco, TX 76712.