Viola J Davis Bedford Q Clinton Mary J Barr OVM recognized for quality health care 40 Developmental Assets Program having positive effect in Brown County Boat trips on the ‘Magnolia’ Lady Broncos climb to 9-5 with win at Georgetown Rockets 2nd in SHAC Division II standings after victories over Manchester, Fairfield Broncos advance to Division I, Region 8 semifinals G-Men rise to 8-0 in SBAAC Nat’l Division with win over CNE Linville to receive SW District Athletic Board Media Award Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats Donna L Giles Ada E Arnett Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey 62 down to one lane Wallace takes seat on Ripley Village Council Ripley Village Council welcomes back members Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin The mysteries of Maple Syrup RULH FCCLA conducts A.N.G.E.L.S. program Woodlot management concerns Work on SR 763 to begin this week Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Lidar devices in Ripley are gone, says council Ripley Council closer to repairing roof on Metal Works building Winter can be hard on trees Ripley Life Squad responds to 750 scenes in 2017 Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Ripley to apply for financing of local grocery store RPD donates gifts to kindergarten students Corboy, Wagner honored by FFA Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser
Obituaries

Viola J Davis

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment

Mrs. Viola Jean Davis, 64, of Axtell, Texas, went to be with God on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at her residence.
Viola Jean Davis was born February 3, 1954 to the late Roy C. (Bo) McCarty and Delores (Freda) McCarty in Georgetown, Ohio. Joseph Leroy Davis, Jr and Viola Jean Davis married February 20, 1976 in Ohio and later moved to Waco with their three children in 1981.  Her husband also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Shannon Lee and husband, Mark Clark, Cheryl Busby and husband, William Busby, Chad Davis and wife, Melissa Davis. Mrs. Davis is also survived by 15 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio.  Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.Tuesday evening.  The committal service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Gardens 8580 Gallia Pike  Franklin Furnace, Ohio  45629 with interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to: Texas Oncology, 1700 W. State Hwy 6, Waco, TX 76712.  Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Ripley Bee