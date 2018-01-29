OVM recognized for quality health care

Ohio Valley Manor (OVM) has been awarded a Five-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

As part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help consumers, their families, and caregivers compare nursing homes more easily.

The rating system is based on three sources of information: onsite health inspections, staff-to-patient ratios, and Quality Measures (QMs) that assess how well nursing homes care for their residents’ physical and clinical needs.