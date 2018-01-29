Boat trips on the ‘Magnolia’

By Ned Lodwick –

In the 1820s and 30s Cincinnati was a two day ride on horseback from Brown County on poor quality roads. The same trip on a steam powered river packet boat was a pleasant half day trip.

The “Magnolia” was a shallow draft steam powered side wheeled packet boat built in Cincinnati. She carried passengers, freight, and mail on a regular schedule between Cincinnati and Maysville. The “Magnolia” and her crew stayed in port in Cincinnati every Sunday. During the week she made an eastern trip on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday while on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday she completed the western leg of her travel. Between Cincinnati and Maysville the “Magnolia” made short stops at New Richmond, Augusta, Higginsport, and Ripley.