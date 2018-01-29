  • The Ripley Bee
  • 40 Developmental Assets Program having positive effect in Brown County
40 Developmental Assets Program having positive effect in Brown County

Written by Ripley Bee

 

By Wayne Gates – 

The 40 Developmental Assets program is continuing to have a positive effect in Brown County.
The program is designed to help young people in schools focus on their strengths and improve grades, attendance and behavior in school.
It was recently funded to continue through 2018.
“Those funds go for programming in the schools. We have ten coordinators in the schools that are doing all kinds of work on the assets,” said Becky Cropper with the Brown County Educational Service Center.
“We are really excited.  We have data where we have a reduction in truancies, we have seen grades go up, we have seen a lot more interaction with the students.”
The funding for 2017 and 2018 was provided by a $7500 grant for each year from Interact For Health.
The funds were matched locally for a total of $15,000 in funding for each year.

