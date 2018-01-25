Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats Donna L Giles Ada E Arnett Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey 62 down to one lane Wallace takes seat on Ripley Village Council Ripley Village Council welcomes back members Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin The mysteries of Maple Syrup RULH FCCLA conducts A.N.G.E.L.S. program Woodlot management concerns Work on SR 763 to begin this week Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Lidar devices in Ripley are gone, says council Ripley Council closer to repairing roof on Metal Works building Winter can be hard on trees Ripley Life Squad responds to 750 scenes in 2017 Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Ripley to apply for financing of local grocery store RPD donates gifts to kindergarten students Corboy, Wagner honored by FFA Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning
Sports

Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment

By Wade Linville – 

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets were able to end a three-game slide on Jan. 24, as they came off three straight losses to claim a 51-42 victory over the visiting Blanchester Lady Wildcats in a non-league contest.
The two teams were knotted at 15 apiece at the end of the first quarter, and the Lady Rockets went on to outscore the Wildcats 17-15 in the second period of play to hold a 32-30 advantage heading into the locker room for halftime break.
The Lady Rockets managed to outscore the Wildcats 10-9 in the third quarter to up their lead to 42-39, and they sealed the nine-point victory by outscoring the Wildcats 9-3 in the fourth quarter.
Leading the way for the Lady Rockets in their Jan. 24 win was 6’3” sophomore center Margo Thompson, who racked up 18 points to go along with nine rebounds.
Fayetteville’s Hannah Wiederhold fired for nine points in the win over Blanchester, , as did teammate Taylor Malone. Malone also pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Rockets on the boards.
Fayetteville senior Haley Moore and junior Cecilia Murphy contributed with six points apiece.
Leading all scorers in the contest was Blanchester’s Elecia Patton with 25 points.
The Lady Rockets rose to an overall record of 7-9 with the Jan. 24 win, and they were scheduled to face the Peebles Indian in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference game on the road Jan. 25.
The Lady Rockets are back in action Jan. 29, as they venture to Lynchburg-Clay High School to take on the Lady Mustangs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Ripley Bee