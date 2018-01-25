Broncos advance to Division I, Region 8 semifinals G-Men rise to 8-0 in SBAAC Nat’l Division with win over CNE Linville to receive SW District Athletic Board Media Award Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats Donna L Giles Ada E Arnett Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey 62 down to one lane Wallace takes seat on Ripley Village Council Ripley Village Council welcomes back members Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin The mysteries of Maple Syrup RULH FCCLA conducts A.N.G.E.L.S. program Woodlot management concerns Work on SR 763 to begin this week Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Lidar devices in Ripley are gone, says council Ripley Council closer to repairing roof on Metal Works building Winter can be hard on trees Ripley Life Squad responds to 750 scenes in 2017 Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Ripley to apply for financing of local grocery store RPD donates gifts to kindergarten students Corboy, Wagner honored by FFA Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18
Broncos advance to Division I, Region 8 semifinals

Western Brown’s Tanner Donathan wrestles his way to a win by pin in the Broncos’ regional quarterfinals dual team victory over Sycamore on Jan. 24.

 

Western Brown wrestling team takes down Sycamore in regional quarterfinals – 

By Wade Linville – 

The Western Brown High School varsity wrestling team is headed to the Division I, Region 8 semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Dual Team Tournament after defeating No. 4 seed Sycamore 66-14 in the regional quarterfinals held at Western Brown on Wednesday, Jan. 24.
The Western Brown Broncos entered the regional dual team tournament as the No. 1 seed after finishing their regular season with a 15-2 record. The Broncos and the No. 2 seed team of West Clermont drew byes in the early rounds, watching and waiting for their time to take the mat while Sycamore took on No. 5 seed Anderson, and on the other mat it was No. 3 seed Little Miami taking on No. 6 seed Milford.
After rolling to a 62-12 victory over Milford, Little Miami went on to upset West Clermont 42-21 to earn a berth in the regional semifinals.
The Broncos will take on Little Miami Jan. 31 at a site to be announced to see which team will face the winner of the Jan. 31 regional semifinal dual between No. 1 seed Elder and No. 2 seed Loveland in the regional finals.
Western Brown freshman Owen Bingamon faced off against Sycamore junior Jake Vayo-Smith in the first match of the regional quarterfinal dual, and it was Vayo-Smith winning the 106-pound match by technical fall to give Sycamore an early 5-0 lead. The Sycamore lead was short-lived, as the Broncos took a 6-5 lead with senior Brandon Lucas pinning Sycamore’s Izumi Harney for the win in the 113-pound match.
In the 120-pound match, it was Western Brown senior Jedidiah Marlow winning by fall over Sycamore’s Noah Chudnoff to expand the Broncos’ lead to 12-5.
Western Brown junior Tanner Donathan pinned Sycamore sophomore Matthew Neal for the win in the 126-pound match, lifting the Broncos to an 18-5 advantage.
The Broncos continued their winning streak as senior Seth Taylor pinned Sycamore freshman Iverson Sung in 44 seconds to widen the margin to 24-5.
Western Brown senior Jordan Hamblin pinned Sycamore sophomore Cameron Kennedy for the win 1:08 into the 138-pound match to lift the Broncos to a 30-5 lead.
It was Sycamore senior Josh Haunert pinning Western Brown sophomore Chad Robinson in 4:49 to win the 145-pound bout, but the Broncos rose to a 36-11 lead in the dual as Bronco junior Derek Spears claimed a win by pin (3:08) over Sycamore senior J.D. Folz in the 152-pound match.
It was Sycamore junior Ryan Draughn winning by a 7-3 decision over Western Brown senior Kennedy Sizemore in the 160-pound match to cut the Broncos’ lead to 36-14.
Western Brown senior Eric Altman pinned Sycamore junior A.J. Bailey in 3:38 to win the 170-pound match, and the Broncos upped their lead to 48-14 as Western Brown junior Dylan Mosher pinned Sycamore junior Gabe David in 3:06 to win the 182-pound match.
Western Brown senior Davey Stamper pinned Sycamore sophomore Eddie Hartwig (0:48) to win the 195-pound match, upping the Broncos’ lead to 54-14.
Western Brown senior Justin Noble defeated Sycamore junior Jarron Knauff by pin in 4:42 to expand the Broncos’ lead to 60-14, and the Broncos capped off the dual team victory with senior Seth Jermer winning by forfeit in the 285-pound weight class.
“They did alright,” said Western Brown head wrestling coach Wendel Donathan following his Broncos’ regional quarterfinal win over Sycamore.
Heading into the regional dual team tourney, Wendel Donathan was looking for more discipline out of his Broncos, and the road only gets rougher as they advance further in OHSAA dual team tournament competition.
“You only deserve what you earn,” said Donathan.

