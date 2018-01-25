Broncos advance to Division I, Region 8 semifinals

Western Brown wrestling team takes down Sycamore in regional quarterfinals –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown High School varsity wrestling team is headed to the Division I, Region 8 semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Dual Team Tournament after defeating No. 4 seed Sycamore 66-14 in the regional quarterfinals held at Western Brown on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The Western Brown Broncos entered the regional dual team tournament as the No. 1 seed after finishing their regular season with a 15-2 record. The Broncos and the No. 2 seed team of West Clermont drew byes in the early rounds, watching and waiting for their time to take the mat while Sycamore took on No. 5 seed Anderson, and on the other mat it was No. 3 seed Little Miami taking on No. 6 seed Milford.

After rolling to a 62-12 victory over Milford, Little Miami went on to upset West Clermont 42-21 to earn a berth in the regional semifinals.

The Broncos will take on Little Miami Jan. 31 at a site to be announced to see which team will face the winner of the Jan. 31 regional semifinal dual between No. 1 seed Elder and No. 2 seed Loveland in the regional finals.

Western Brown freshman Owen Bingamon faced off against Sycamore junior Jake Vayo-Smith in the first match of the regional quarterfinal dual, and it was Vayo-Smith winning the 106-pound match by technical fall to give Sycamore an early 5-0 lead. The Sycamore lead was short-lived, as the Broncos took a 6-5 lead with senior Brandon Lucas pinning Sycamore’s Izumi Harney for the win in the 113-pound match.

In the 120-pound match, it was Western Brown senior Jedidiah Marlow winning by fall over Sycamore’s Noah Chudnoff to expand the Broncos’ lead to 12-5.

Western Brown junior Tanner Donathan pinned Sycamore sophomore Matthew Neal for the win in the 126-pound match, lifting the Broncos to an 18-5 advantage.

The Broncos continued their winning streak as senior Seth Taylor pinned Sycamore freshman Iverson Sung in 44 seconds to widen the margin to 24-5.

Western Brown senior Jordan Hamblin pinned Sycamore sophomore Cameron Kennedy for the win 1:08 into the 138-pound match to lift the Broncos to a 30-5 lead.

It was Sycamore senior Josh Haunert pinning Western Brown sophomore Chad Robinson in 4:49 to win the 145-pound bout, but the Broncos rose to a 36-11 lead in the dual as Bronco junior Derek Spears claimed a win by pin (3:08) over Sycamore senior J.D. Folz in the 152-pound match.

It was Sycamore junior Ryan Draughn winning by a 7-3 decision over Western Brown senior Kennedy Sizemore in the 160-pound match to cut the Broncos’ lead to 36-14.

Western Brown senior Eric Altman pinned Sycamore junior A.J. Bailey in 3:38 to win the 170-pound match, and the Broncos upped their lead to 48-14 as Western Brown junior Dylan Mosher pinned Sycamore junior Gabe David in 3:06 to win the 182-pound match.

Western Brown senior Davey Stamper pinned Sycamore sophomore Eddie Hartwig (0:48) to win the 195-pound match, upping the Broncos’ lead to 54-14.

Western Brown senior Justin Noble defeated Sycamore junior Jarron Knauff by pin in 4:42 to expand the Broncos’ lead to 60-14, and the Broncos capped off the dual team victory with senior Seth Jermer winning by forfeit in the 285-pound weight class.

“They did alright,” said Western Brown head wrestling coach Wendel Donathan following his Broncos’ regional quarterfinal win over Sycamore.

Heading into the regional dual team tourney, Wendel Donathan was looking for more discipline out of his Broncos, and the road only gets rougher as they advance further in OHSAA dual team tournament competition.

“You only deserve what you earn,” said Donathan.