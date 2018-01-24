Donna L Giles Ada E Arnett Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey 62 down to one lane Wallace takes seat on Ripley Village Council Ripley Village Council welcomes back members Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin The mysteries of Maple Syrup RULH FCCLA conducts A.N.G.E.L.S. program Woodlot management concerns Work on SR 763 to begin this week Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Lidar devices in Ripley are gone, says council Ripley Council closer to repairing roof on Metal Works building Winter can be hard on trees Ripley Life Squad responds to 750 scenes in 2017 Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Ripley to apply for financing of local grocery store RPD donates gifts to kindergarten students Corboy, Wagner honored by FFA Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker
Donna L Giles

Donna Lee Thompson Giles, age 76, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, passed away Sunday evening, January 21, 2018, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. She was born August 27, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald and Thelma Thompson. Donna was of the Church of Christ faith and was a homemaker. She enjoyed baking and was a proud grandmother and great grandmother, who loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Giles, and one grandson, Terry Lee Martin. Donna is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Kenneth Jackson of Ocala, Flordia, and Michael and Nicky Giles of Olive Hill, Kentucky; two daughters and one son-in-law, Linda and Danny Martin of Sardinia, Ohio, and Cindy Rhinehart of Hillsboro, Ohio; five step daughters, Donna Giles of Chillicothe, Ohio, Pam Norris and Stacy Williams, both of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sherry Marcus of Austin, Texas, and Kelly Giles of Santa Cruz, California; 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one brother, Dale Thompson of Cincinnati, Ohio; and one sister, Barbara Pop of Northpoint, Florida. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. At the request of the family there will be no visitation or service. Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill, Kentucky, is caring for all arrangements for Donna Lee Thompson Giles. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland, Kentucky 41101. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com

