Rita C. Leimberger, age 83 of Winchester, Ohio died Friday, January 19, 2018 at her residence. She was a 1952 graduate of Mt. Orab High School, a homemaker, a member of St. George Catholic Church, the St. George Church Altar Society and the Third Order of Carmelites. Mrs. Leimberger was born January 29, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Russell Otis and Catherine L. (Flick) Boone. She was also preceded in death by her husband – John Leimberger in 1994 whom she married January 9, 1954 and two brothers – Robert L. and Russell O. Boone.

Rita is survived by one son – Mark R. Leimberger of Winchester, Ohio; one daughter – Catherine F. Zurbuch and husband Dick of Georgetown, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Angela Gray and husband Clark of Ripley, Ohio, Suzanne Tracy and husband Seth of Georgetown, Ohio, Laura Ernst and husband Ryan of Georgetown, Ohio, Leah Franklin and husband Adam of Georgetown, Ohio, Hannah Kelley and husband Mac of Georgetown, Ohio, Bradley Zurbuch of Georgetown, Ohio and Alex Zurbuch of Georgetown, Ohio and fourteen great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday with the Rosary at 7:45 P.M. at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Michael School, 300 Market Street, Ripley OH 45167