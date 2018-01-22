Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey 62 down to one lane Wallace takes seat on Ripley Village Council Ripley Village Council welcomes back members Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin The mysteries of Maple Syrup RULH FCCLA conducts A.N.G.E.L.S. program Woodlot management concerns Work on SR 763 to begin this week Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Lidar devices in Ripley are gone, says council Ripley Council closer to repairing roof on Metal Works building Winter can be hard on trees Ripley Life Squad responds to 750 scenes in 2017 Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Ripley to apply for financing of local grocery store RPD donates gifts to kindergarten students Corboy, Wagner honored by FFA Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Ohio Rural Heritage Association donates to Food Pantry RULH FCCLA attends meeting in D.C.
Rita C Leimberger

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment
Rita C. Leimberger, age 83 of Winchester, Ohio died Friday, January 19, 2018 at her residence. She was a 1952 graduate of Mt. Orab High School, a homemaker, a member of St. George Catholic Church, the St. George Church Altar Society and the Third Order of Carmelites. Mrs. Leimberger was born January 29, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Russell Otis and Catherine L. (Flick) Boone. She was also preceded in death by her husband – John Leimberger in 1994 whom she married January 9, 1954 and two brothers – Robert L. and Russell O. Boone.
Rita is survived by one son – Mark R. Leimberger of Winchester, Ohio; one daughter – Catherine F. Zurbuch and husband Dick of Georgetown, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Angela Gray and husband Clark of Ripley, Ohio, Suzanne Tracy and husband Seth of Georgetown, Ohio, Laura Ernst and husband Ryan of Georgetown, Ohio, Leah Franklin and husband Adam of Georgetown, Ohio, Hannah Kelley and husband Mac of Georgetown, Ohio, Bradley Zurbuch of Georgetown, Ohio and Alex Zurbuch of Georgetown, Ohio and fourteen great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday with the Rosary at 7:45 P.M. at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Michael School, 300 Market Street, Ripley OH 45167
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

