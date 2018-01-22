David F. Rockey, age 77 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was retired from the Brown County Engineer’s Office Highway Department, a former Pleasant Township Trustee for twelve years, a former member of the Georgetown Fire Department and he was an avid gardener. Mr. Rockey was born December 1, 1940 in Russellville, Ohio the son of the late Harry and Hazel (Wallace) Rockey. He was also preceded in death by one brother – Dickie Rockey.

Mr. Rockey is survived by his wife of fifty-six years – Jean (Sullivan) Rockey, whom he married April 29, 1961; one son – David Rockey and wife Stacy of Mt. Olivet, Kentucky; one daughter – Vicki Koehler and husband Tony of Georgetown, Ohio; one step granddaughter – Jessie Rockey of Mt. Olivet, Kentucky; five grandchildren – Mark, Jason, Shane, Dustin and Brittany and twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville KY 41056.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com