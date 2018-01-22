62 down to one lane

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Brown County Highway Maintenance Facility have enacted an emergency single-lane restriction on U.S. Route 62 due to a pavement collapse.

U.S. 62 is reduced to one lane between its junction with state Route 353 and County Road 36 (Gooselick Road), just north of the community of Red Oak, where the pavement has buckled and given way along the westbound lane and shoulder of the route.

Crews will work to restore the route as soon as a project can be outlined and implemented; however, a timeline to make the necessary repairs has yet to be determined. Therefore, the single-lane restriction will be in place until further notice, and traffic will be maintained in one, 12-foot lane with temporary signals.

For additional information on lane and road closures caused by construction, accidents, flooding or other related traffic events throughout the state, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.