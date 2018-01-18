Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Lady Broncos were led by senior guard Cana Kleemeyer’s 17-point performance in their 42-28 victory over Clinton Massie on Jan. 10.

The Lady Broncos got off to a 14-5 start in the first period of play and went on to outscore Clinton Massie 13-11 in the second quarter to hold a 27-16 lead at halftime.

The Lady Broncos were outscored 8-4 in the third frame, but capped off the 14-point victory by outscoring Clinton Massie 11-4 in the fourth period of play.

In an outstanding shooting performance, Kleemeyer buried three-of-six attempts from beyond the arc and connected on six-of-nine attempts from the foul line. She went four-of-nine from the field in the Lady Bronco win.

Western Brown’s freshman guard Baylee Jones contributed eight points in the win, while sophomore center Emma Sams ended the night with six points to go along with six rebounds.

Leading the Lady Broncos in rebounding in the Jan. 10 win was senior forward Tessa Pinkerton with nine boards.

The Lady Broncos stood at an overall record of 7-5 following the win over Clinton Massie and rose to a 3-2 record in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference play.

The Lady Broncos were scheduled to host Goshen for a league contest on Jan. 18, and they are back in action on Jan. 22 for a road game at Georgetown.