Juanita Cramer

Juanita (Patterson) Cramer, age 79 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a retired packer for Premier Data Forms. Juanita was born August 1, 1938 in Greenwood, Kentucky the daughter of the late Chester and Ruby (Stanton) Patterson.

Mrs. Cramer is survived by her husband – Arthur R. Cramer, Sr.; two daughters – Arnita Carrington and husband Greg and Tina Jones and husband Brian all of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one son – Arthur Cramer, Jr. and wife Anita of Williamsburg, Ohio; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 15, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 1:00 P.M. Monday the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab OH 45154. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com