Work on SR 763 to begin this week

Although everyone’s attention is turned toward winter and the weather that comes with it, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will get a jump start on the 2018 spring construction season with a project on State Route 763 in Brown County.

Crews from the Alan Stone Company will be replacing two bridges between Township Road 251 (Stringtown Road) and T.R. 350 (Lawwill Road), approximately one mile north of the route’s junction with S.R. 41.