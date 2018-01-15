Woodlot management concerns

Do you own wooded property? What part do your wooded acres play in your day-to-day life? Could your woods be improved? How do you manage them? Did you know that it would benefit from active management? During the winter season, you have a terrific opportunity to look at your wooded ground in a whole new way.

For most of us, the ideal woods consist of stately mature trees with open space below, so we can easily walk through the trees without watching our step. Cool and shady in summer, perhaps with a babbling brook running through it; the sound of squirrels and birds echoing all around us.