The mysteries of Maple Syrup

Have you ever wondered how Maple Syrup is made? Did you know that it is something that anyone can do? It is almost time to start tapping the trees. Christine Tailer recently shared her experience collecting maple sap and boiling it down into delicious maple syrup at the Ripley Library.

Christine was born and raised in New York City, but moved to Ohio to attend college. She graduated from Kenyon, majoring in both anthropology and psychology, and then followed up at the University of Cincinnati, where she received her Masters in Anthropology, and later a law degree. After raising her four children in the city, she and her husband, moved to a 63 acre, off-grid farm in Brown County, Ohio, where Christine now practices law part time, raises honey bees, goats, meat rabbits, and chickens, tends a large garden, and enjoys learning about the area’s wild edibles, including tapping the farm’s many maple trees.