RULH FCCLA conducts A.N.G.E.L.S. program

Written by Ripley Bee

 

By Michele Rau, FCCLA Advisor – 

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington FCCLA conducted a 2017-2018 A.N.G.E.L.S Program: (Assisting Needy Boys and Girls Through Leadership Service).
This years program successfully provided toys and clothing for children in our community during the Christmas holiday. The program was able to assist 152 children in our community .
Special thanks goes to F.O.R.K, ( Friends of Ripley Kids), International Paper, Southern Hills Community Bank, First State Bank, Higginsport Bank, Ripley Methodist Church, Ripley Presbyterian Church, Ripley Christian Church, Ripley Middle School home rooms and teachers, Ripley High School home rooms and teachers, RULH staff who individually sponsored a child, RULH BPA, RULH FFA, RULH FCCLA and anyone else in the community who adopted a child, donated money or items to help support and assist families in our community.
This project was conducted by the FCCLA National Program Team: Paige Mellenkamp, Jennifer Eichner and Emily Dodson.

