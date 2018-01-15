Roy E Boone

Roy Eugene Boone, age 77 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, January 13, 2018 at his residence. He was a manager and meat cutter for Clyde’s Grocery Store in Ripley, Ohio and a member of the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Roy was born June 28, 1940 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Robert Lee and Zella Mable (Stamper) Boone. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son – Daniel Boone, one step-son – Craig Hutchison and one brother – Donald Boone. Roy Eugene Boone, age 77 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, January 13, 2018 at his residence. He was a manager and meat cutter for Clyde’s Grocery Store in Ripley, Ohio and a member of the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Roy was born June 28, 1940 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Robert Lee and Zella Mable (Stamper) Boone. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son – Daniel Boone, one step-son – Craig Hutchison and one brother – Donald Boone.

Mr. Boone is survived by his wife – Debora Ann (Darnell) Boone; three children – Gena Ginn and husband Lloyd of Vanceburg, Kentucky, Tony Boone and wife Christy of Georgetown, Ohio and Robert Boone and wife Gwendoline of Bowling Green, Kentucky; one step-son – Lane Hutchison and wife Robin of Tollesboro, Kentucky; seven grandchildren – Jamie Alvarez, Kristie Carrington, Paige Hicks, Joey Boone, Genevieve Boone, John Arthur Boone and Emily Rose Boone; seven great grandchildren; one sister-in-law – Diana Boone of Ripley, Ohio; two beloved dogs – Lady Abigale and Precious Regala and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Maysville Cemetery in Maysville, Kentucky.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. George Catholic Church, 509 E State, Georgetown OH 45121.