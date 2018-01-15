Cleo Scott

Cleo (Regenstein) Scott of Columbus, Indiana, formerly of Aberdeen, Ohio, 95, died peacefully in her sleep January 10, 2018. Cleo was born December 18, 1922. She was preceded in death by her husband William P. Scott and also her parents Elmer and Edith (Craig) Regenstein. Sisters and brothers that preceded her in death include Opal Hauke, Hazel Kirk, and Donna Carney as well as Fontaine, Gene, Delphin, and Kenneth Regenstein.

She is survived by two daughters Rhonda (Eddie) Sullivan of Maysville, Kentucky and Faith Stinebring of Columbus, Indiana, an adored granddaughter Gina Weaver of Lexington, Kentucky, and former son-in-law and very close friend, Brad Stinebring. Cleo will be missed very much by her family.

She was a homemaker and the best mother to her daughters. She worked on her tobacco farm and dairy farm before going to work at the Ripley Shoe Factory. She loved reading her Bible every day and worshipping the Lord before she became ill. Cleo was a member of the Church of Christ in Ripley, Ohio and First Christian Church in Columbus, Indiana.

Visitation with the family will be at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio Thursday, January 18 from 5:00 pm-6:30 pm.