Kirby L Cornett

Kirby Leo Cornett, age 75 of Hamersville, Ohio died Saturday, January 6, 2018 at his residence. He was truck driver for Roadway Express for 18 years, owner and operator of Cornett’s Garage and Tire Shop in Hamersville, Ohio for 15 years, Brown County Commissioner for 8 years, a 50 year member of the Bethel Masonic Lodge F&AM #61 in Bethel, Ohio and a member of the Mt.Nebo United Methodist Church near Hamersville, Ohio. Kirby was born April 7, 1942 in Mt. Carmel, Ohio the son of the late Elmer and Lula Mae (Coldiron) Cornette. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers – Donald and Gary Cornette, father and mother-in-law – Gerald and Helen Lindsey, three brothers-in-law – Larry Lindsey, Sam Cropper and Bruce Gaines.
Mr. Cornett is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia (Lindsey) Cornett, whom he married November 18, 1961; three children – Kristi Smith and husband Craig of Bethel, Ohio, Melissa Dotson and Michael Linnick of Anderson, South Carolina and Jared Cornett and wife Shelly of Hamersville, Ohio; twelve grandchildren – Kaytlyn Carter of Indianapolis, Indiana, Elizabeth Carter of Dayton, Ohio, Hannah and Kain Carter both of Bethel, Ohio, Katelyn Smith of Athens, Ohio, Marcus Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio, Cole and Chase Dotson of Anderson, South Carolina, Karley and Bryar Cornett and Cade and Zackery Chisman all of Hamersville, Ohio; two brothers – Tim Cornette and wife Tammy of Williamsburg, Ohio and Elmer Cornett and wife Irene of Georgetown, Ohio; two sisters – Mona Gaines of Batavia, Ohio and Kathy Balser of Bethel, Ohio; four sisters-in-law – Shirley Cornette of Ft. Myers, Florida, Mary Lou Cornette of Georgetown, Ohio, Beverly Cropper of Georgetown, Ohio and Mary Lindsey of Hamersville, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 100 Liming Farm Road, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.
Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com

