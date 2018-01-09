Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Lidar devices in Ripley are gone, says council Ripley Council closer to repairing roof on Metal Works building Winter can be hard on trees Ripley Life Squad responds to 750 scenes in 2017 Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Ripley to apply for financing of local grocery store RPD donates gifts to kindergarten students Corboy, Wagner honored by FFA Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Ohio Rural Heritage Association donates to Food Pantry RULH FCCLA attends meeting in D.C. RULH MS students try ‘Tabletop Twitter’ Ripley Village Christmas update Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Formation of new joint Fire & EMS District discussed RULH students learn about ‘Global Food’ Personal financial management class at RULH High School Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four
Obituaries

Kenneth L Stein

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment

Kenneth L. Stein, age 78 of Ripley, Ohio, died Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky.  He was a retired meat and poultry inspector for the U.S. Government, a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio and a member of the Knight’s of Columbus.  He was very involved in his community as well as his parish. Mr. Stein was born June 6, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Joseph and Frances (Gallagher) Stein.  He was also preceded in death by one sister – Marge Brosey; one brother – Donald Stein; a brother-in-law – Robert Brosey; two sisters-in-law – Lorry and Freida Stein.

Mr. Stein is survived by one sister – Charlene Stein of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers – Joseph Stein of Erlanger, Kentucky and Jerry Stein (Linda) of Maineville, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.  He will be sadly missed by many.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 12, 2018 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio.  Rev Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant.  Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday evening at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio.  Interment will follow the Mass on Friday at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Friends and family are invited to share food and fellowship at a Celebration of Life at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 13 at St. Michael’s Parish Hall 36 North Fourth Street Ripley, Ohio 45167.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to:  St. Michael School 300 Markey Street Ripley, Ohio 45167 or to Corryville Catholic School 108 Calhoun Street Cincinnati, Ohio 45219.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Ripley Bee