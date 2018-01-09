Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Lidar devices in Ripley are gone, says council Ripley Council closer to repairing roof on Metal Works building Winter can be hard on trees Ripley Life Squad responds to 750 scenes in 2017 Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Ripley to apply for financing of local grocery store RPD donates gifts to kindergarten students Corboy, Wagner honored by FFA Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Ohio Rural Heritage Association donates to Food Pantry RULH FCCLA attends meeting in D.C. RULH MS students try ‘Tabletop Twitter’ Ripley Village Christmas update Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Formation of new joint Fire & EMS District discussed RULH students learn about ‘Global Food’ Personal financial management class at RULH High School Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games
Jimmie Ray Gifford, Sr., age 84 of Georgetown, Ohio died the evening of January 6, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. He lived a wonderful life as a pig farmer. He was a United States Army Korean War veteran, a lifetime member and former director of the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Association, a member of the Brown County Agricultural Society as well as a former director and member of the Brown County Senior Fair Board, the Brown County Farm Bureau, the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 and was a proud supporter of the March of Dimes and the Special Olympics. Jimmie served thirteen years as the Brown County Dog Warden and also worked at the US Shoe Factory in Ripley, Ohio for many years. He was born June 25, 1933 in Sardis, Kentucky the son of the late Aaron Clayton and Phoebe (Poe) Gifford. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Alice Mae (Hussing) Gifford in 1992; one granddaughter – Leslie Erin Schneder, three brothers and six sisters.

Mr. Gifford is survived by one daughter – Vickie Schneder of Cincinnati, Ohio; one son – Jimmie Gifford, Jr. and wife Charlotte of Georgetown, Ohio; one grandson – Dane Schneder of Cincinnati, Ohio; five granddaughters – Jessika Taylor and significant other Martin Plymesser of Ripley, Ohio, Alicia Gifford of Georgetown, Ohio, Nena Souder of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Leigh Anne Bealert and husband Dale of Kentucky and Heather Starrett; eighteen great grandchildren; two brothers – Bill Gifford and wife Jenny of Flemingsburg, Kentucky and Bob Gifford of Amelia, Ohio; one sister – Judy Morgan of Harrison, Ohio; many nieces and nephews; special family friends – Dakota Colliver, Whey Meranda, Sierra Colliver, Rick Abrams and Chuck Taylor and his very special companion – Macie the Dog.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 12, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Don Whisler will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery with veteran services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

