Jimmie R Gifford Sr

Jimmie Ray Gifford, Sr., age 84 of Georgetown, Ohio died the evening of January 6, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. He lived a wonderful life as a pig farmer. He was a United States Army Korean War veteran, a lifetime member and former director of the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Association, a member of the Brown County Agricultural Society as well as a former director and member of the Brown County Senior Fair Board, the Brown County Farm Bureau, the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 and was a proud supporter of the March of Dimes and the Special Olympics. Jimmie served thirteen years as the Brown County Dog Warden and also worked at the US Shoe Factory in Ripley, Ohio for many years. He was born June 25, 1933 in Sardis, Kentucky the son of the late Aaron Clayton and Phoebe (Poe) Gifford. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Alice Mae (Hussing) Gifford in 1992; one granddaughter – Leslie Erin Schneder, three brothers and six sisters.

Mr. Gifford is survived by one daughter – Vickie Schneder of Cincinnati, Ohio; one son – Jimmie Gifford, Jr. and wife Charlotte of Georgetown, Ohio; one grandson – Dane Schneder of Cincinnati, Ohio; five granddaughters – Jessika Taylor and significant other Martin Plymesser of Ripley, Ohio, Alicia Gifford of Georgetown, Ohio, Nena Souder of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Leigh Anne Bealert and husband Dale of Kentucky and Heather Starrett; eighteen great grandchildren; two brothers – Bill Gifford and wife Jenny of Flemingsburg, Kentucky and Bob Gifford of Amelia, Ohio; one sister – Judy Morgan of Harrison, Ohio; many nieces and nephews; special family friends – Dakota Colliver, Whey Meranda, Sierra Colliver, Rick Abrams and Chuck Taylor and his very special companion – Macie the Dog.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 12, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Don Whisler will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery with veteran services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com